A letter sent by a memory care facility in Social Circle reportedly had residents’ family members worried the center would close within 30 days, forcing them to make last minute arrangements for their loved ones, according to news reports by Atlanta media outlets.
The Tribune verified that the letter was sent in error. James Harvey with the facility’s consulting firm, ALG Senior, confirmed The Gardens of Social Circle would remain open and released the following statement to explain the mix-up.
“The communication was meant only for those residents of the community that are not current in their accounts. We sincerely regret this misunderstanding and apologize for the confusion this has caused.”
The statement goes on to state that the coronavirus pandemic has financially affected long-term care homes’ “quality services at affordable costs.”
“The Gardens of Social Circle has not received any Provider Relief funds or CARES Act funding,” the statement reads. “Further, additional funds that were expected to provide relief to the long term care industry were pulled from the most recent COVID-19 legislative relief package. As such, the community has been forced to make tough choices and discharge any resident who is not current on their account balance. While we traditionally have worked with residents and their families regarding payments, we can simply no longer afford to do so in this extremely challenging financial environment.”
The facility’s public statement maintains its “top priority” is its residents and their families, and promises to assist residents that need to be discharged find “safe and appropriate placements.”
Residents’ family members are encouraged to call the facility’s executive director, Jacinda Williams, at 770 464 4211.
The facility is listed as a memory care property by seniorly.com.
“A memory care facility offers a higher staff to resident ratio, and has developed procedures specific to caring for residents with Alzheimer’s and other dementia related illnesses,” the website states.
The Gardens of Social Circle was licensed by the state on June 22, 2018, according to the Georgia Department of Community Health at dch.georgia.gov.
The facility has had a checkered past under former names and ownerships.
In 2017, the Tribune reported that the facility, then named Manor House Senior Living, was the focus of a fraud case brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC accused Dwayne Edwards and his business partner, Todd Baker, with siphoning investors’ funds for the purpose of purchasing and renovating senior housing facilities in Georgia and Alabama. Edwards was the registered agent for Senior Solutions of Social Circle LLC, which was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. A former director of Manor House, Sharon Nunamaker, was named as a relief defendant in the case.
Prior to being known as Manor House, the memory care facility was called Oxton Village.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution, as part of its AJC Senior Care Project, compiled DCH inspections of assisted living facilities and personal care homes from 2015-2019. The AJC rated these facilities across the state according to its analysis of the severity of the complaints that were investigated through routine state inspections.
The Gardens of Social Circle, according to the AJC’s investigation of Georgia senior care facilities, received a medium severity rating from the AJC. The AJC’s assessment was based on five of six violations investigated by DCH in 2018. These violations from visits conducted on July 2, 3,11 and 23, 2018, covered home design, infection control and other health and safety standards, and were characterized by the AJC as not severe enough to cause harm to residents.
However, the AJC flagged the facility as having had violations investigated in 2016 and 2015, under prior operators, that could be considered serious or possibly harmful.
