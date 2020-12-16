MONROE, Ga. — David Thompson will take his oath as the next chairman of the Walton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
Thompson, a Republican from Monroe, was elected without opposition this year. He will succeed Kevin Little, the chairman for the past 20 years, as of Jan. 1.
Judge Eugene M. Benton will administer the oath on the steps of the Historic Walton County Courthouse at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Thompson will be the only new face on the commission after the 2020 elections. Republicans Mark Banks, Kirklyn Dixon and Timmy Shelnutt were reelected.
Dr. Jeremy Adams, Lee Bradford and Bo Warren don’t face voters until 2022.
Thompson announced his candidacy in 2018 as the board worked to set a new budget that included a property tax increase. He has been critical of commissioners over the past few years for raising taxes and has promised to keep a wary eye on spending.
Commissioners including Thompson will begin the new administration on Jan. 5 with an organization meeting. That will include filling such offices as county clerk, the county’s attorneys, vice chairman and more.
That meeting will begin at 6 p.m., also at the Historic Courthouse in downtown Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.