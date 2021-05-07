Donning sanitized hard hats community leaders in groups of five got a “sneak peek” inside the Monroe Pavilion Thursday. Developers of the 350,000-square-foot development welcomed state, city and county leaders to view the project currently under construction.
Local leaders also met representatives of the Pavilion’s incoming retail tenants. The Pavilion is located on a 100-acre tract off Charlotte Rowell Boulevard near the Highway 78 westbound ramp.
“We’re a little ahead of schedule,” MAB construction manager Royce Bradley said.
The new 48,010-square-foot Publix grocery store that will serve as an anchor for the retail center is tentatively set to open by the last week of January 2022, according to Bradley. Bradley commented the project is going relatively smoothly.
John Argo, the president of developer MAB American Management, announced that by the last week in April 2022 all the stores in the Pavilion should be open.
“This is the type of place you want to invest in for the long haul,” Argo said.
MAB American Retail Partners LLC is a U.S.-based affiliate of MAB Corp., a privately owned property development company and fund manager that has completed more than $2 billion in projects, including retail, office, multifamily and industrial uses, in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand.
Argo told The Tribune that numerous factors attracted MAB to Monroe and Walton County. He said the site’s visibility and access, along with the community’s continuing growth upwards from 100,000 residents, and a gap in national, quality retailers made Monroe a prime candidate for development.
“I think it’s wonderful for Walton County,” Walton County Commission Chairman David Thompson said. He said the Pavilion will bring brand name stores “closer to home” and “will help with the tax base, too.”
“We have top of the line schools, a top of the line hospital and top of the line people,” Monroe Mayor John Howard said. “Now it’s time for a top of the line grocery store.”
Publix already operates one store in Walton County, in the Loganville Town Centre development at 4325 Atlanta Highway.
Publix district manager Keith Baranowski said the Monroe Pavilion offers Publix “another opportunity to offer quality groceries.”
“Monroe is growing by leaps and bounds,” said Chris Robertson, a market manager with Petsense. “We’re thrilled to be part of this project.”
Other retailers that are setting up shop at the Pavilion include Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty, Marshalls, Rack Room Shoes, Planet Fitness and Five Below. Joint Chiropractor, Planet Smoothie and Huey Magoo’s chicken restaurant were previously confirmed as future tenants. Hibbett Sports was also listed as one of the Pavilion’s retailers.
Walton County Development Authority executive director Shane Short credited local real estate developer
Lee Rowell, and his family, for the major role they played in the Pavilion project. Short also thanked the Rowells for donating land for Walton’s future YMCA.
“Everyone has been a team player in this,” Rowell said of the development.
Monroe city administrator Logan Propes said the five-year process to develop the center is more than buildings. Propes pointed to infrastructure, like underground water and gas lines, as being an unseen but necessary portion of the large-scale project.
The city and MAB entered into a memorandum of understanding three years ago. Monroe then committed to $1,381,000 for water and sewer infrastructure and $230,000 for a traffic signal on Charlotte Rowell and the entrance to the development, as well as $50,000 in waived code fees.
