The Walton County Board of Education approved a price hike for school lunches next year.
Student lunches will increase by 25 cents, with elementary students now paying $2.40 a meal and middle and high school students paying $2.90 a meal. Adult lunches at all levels will increase 15 cents to $3.90 a meal.
Student breakfast prices will remain the same, as will all meal prices for students with free or reduced lunch plans.
The board approved the rate hike unanimously in a 6-0 vote Tuesday, with only board member John Jessup absent.
The board meets again on June 9.