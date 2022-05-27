Commissioners Jeremy Adams and Lee Bradford both survived primary challenges in Tuesday’s general election.
The win in the GOP primary for Bradford means another term as District 4 commissioner. No Democrat is running in the general election in November.
Adams will face a Democratic challenger in the fall but he held off a well-organized challenger in the District 5 primary.
Bradford compiled 73% of the vote in the District 4 primary against challenger Jamie McCord, who finished with 20%. A third candidate remained on the ballot but had suspended his campaign in previous weeks.
Bradford continued an election day tradition of turning off his phone at 7 p.m. and traveling the district removing his campaign signs. He said his objective as a commissioner is to vote the will of the citizens.
“I always try to put my faith and trust in God,” he said. “Anytime I want to here God laugh, I tell him my plan. This was not my win, it was our win. It is a testament of people working together for the district. I want to take this opportunity to help all of us work together in unity. When you go out and knock on doors you hear about things that need done. Now it’s time to get it done. Government is supposed to be about ‘for the people.’ It’s not about what I think.”
Adams, meanwhile, held off Laurie Hawks in the District 5 contest 65-35.
Adams will face Democrat Adrienne N. Dowdy Odum in the general election.
Adams did not hold an election night gathering as he said he was working all day Tuesday and was going to spend the evening with his family. He said he was humbled by the show of support on election day in District 5.
“I plan to continue working hard to represent the district well with integrity and professionalism,” Adams said. “I will now prepare for my Democratic challenger in the general election.”
Hawks also was appreciative for her supporters.
“I want to thank the people of Walton County, the hard work of my volunteers and my family for the opportunity to run for commissioner,” she said. “I enjoyed talking to many people about their vision for the future of Walton. I appreciate Jeremy Adams’ service to the community.”
The Republican battle for the 10th Congressional seat is headed for a runoff. Mike Collins and Vernon Jones led the district race which covers several counties.
Collins finished in first with 25.54% while Jones compiled 21.56%. Neither Collins or Jones had enough votes to win without a runoff.
“I’m honored and humbled to be in first place in our race heading to a runoff with a huge lead and a ton of momentum,” Collins said. “These results clearly show that the hardworking folks of the 10th district want a Pro-Trump, America First,
blue collar trucker who will fight for them every day in Washington. Over the past year, we’ve been putting in the work every day, knocking doors, putting up yard signs, making phone calls, meeting with voters and traveling every corner of this district to get our message out–and that’s why we’re in first place with a huge lead. For the next four weeks, we’re going to hit another level altogether, and win this race on June 21.”
Timothy Barr (14.35%) and Paul Broun (13.42%) finished third and fourth respectively.
Monroe’s Marc McCain, despite showing respectable numbers in Walton County, trailed the field with 4.71% of the GOP primary vote.
In the Democratic primary for the 10th District, Tabitha Johnson-Green, the 2018 and 2020 nominee, led a five-candidate field with 42.05%. Her runoff opponent will be Jessica Allison Fore who was second with 19.28%. Phyllis Hatcher (18.78%) was third while Loganville's Femi Oduwole had 11.60% for fourth.
The 10th District leans heavily Republican so the Democratic nominee faces long odds in the fall.
In the District 17 State Senate race, Brian Strickland easily won with 72.98% against Brett Mauldin. Strickland will face Democrat Kacy D. Morgan in November.
In statewide races, Herschel Walker won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate without a runoff. Incumbent governor Brian Kemp also survived challenges from four primary opponents.
Those races will feature high-profile general election matchups with Kemp facing Democrat Stacey Abrams and Walker challenging Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. The state Libertarian Party will also have candidates on the statewide ballot in those races making it possible for runoffs if no candidate gets 50% plus one.
