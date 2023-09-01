Stephanie Moncrief

City of Walnut Grove council member, community leader and volunteer Stephanie Moncrief has offcially announced her campaign for the position of mayor of the City of Walnut Grove this November.

The election will be held Nov. 7. She will look to unseat incumbent Mark Moore, who has announced he will seek a second term,

