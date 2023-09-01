City of Walnut Grove council member, community leader and volunteer Stephanie Moncrief has offcially announced her campaign for the position of mayor of the City of Walnut Grove this November.
The election will be held Nov. 7. She will look to unseat incumbent Mark Moore, who has announced he will seek a second term,
“I love our Walnut Grove community and firmly believe we are stronger together,” Moncrief said. “I have been honored to spend the past 17 years serving our community through numerous volunteer and leadership roles, including almost four years on the city council. I am blessed that I have been in a position to devote my time toward the betterment of our city. I am excited today to continue that commitment by announcing my campaign for Mayor. I believe it is time for a change in leadership. We need a Mayor who will work collaboratively with the Council, our staff, our citizens, and the community at large to develop a common vision and plan to secure a prosperous future for Walnut Grove – one that respects the desires of our citizens, maintains our small town charm, protects taxpayers, and adheres to the highest levels of transparency, respect, and accountability.”
Growth is a major issue, and concern for Walnut Grove.
“The reality is that the City of Walnut Grove is on the cusp of tremendous growth, and we only have one shot to get it right,” Moncrief said. “If we grow too fast and without a plan, we will find ourselves in a precarious position having to deal with many of the challenges that other cities now find themselves in. I believe in slow, measured growth that takes into account the desires of the citizens of Walnut Grove. We can honor that while also bringing the right kind of growth like restaurants, shops, and community events, but I do not believe that we should become the next Atlanta-style community with five-story buildings and a concrete jungle. As Mayor, I will do my best to make sure Walnut Grove grows in the right way and remains a place where we want to raise our children – just like my husband and I did.
Having a vision for the future is vital for the future of the city, she said.
“Today, we have no common vision and no master plan,” Moncrief said. “We have a mayor who acts as if it’s his way or no way. With plans for a large roundabout at the intersection of 138 and 81, a planned Walton County Park, approved developments around the city, a final housing phase underway at the Enclave, a new gas station, new businesses that will be built along 138 in front of the Enclave, and new housing that may be coming in, we must be prepared. We need to be sure how our decisions will affect our roadways, traffic, utilities, neighborhood, schools and taxes, and we have to ensure that we put our citizens first. As Mayor, I will work with city officials, stakeholders, and citizens to put a plan in place to guide our city to a bright and prosperous future. I will be open, honest, respectful, and fully committed to doing what is right for the people and businesses of Walnut Grove,” concluded Moncrief.
Moncrief ha called Walnut Grove home for nearly 20 years. She and her husband, Bobby, chose to make Walnut Grove their home and the place where they raised their two sons, Bobby and William, because of its small-town charm, sense of community, good people, and quality of life. Both of their kids attended and graduated from Walnut Grove Schools.
Committed to our community and to service, Moncrief has volunteered her time through the years for the betterment of the City of Walnut Grove and our schools. In tha time, she has served as a PTO President, Fundraising Committee Co-Chair of the Walnut Grove Touchdown Club, Emerald Cove HOA president and Treasurer and Fundraising Chair for the WGHS Football annual Golf Tournament and currently serves on the Walnut Grove High School Council/Parent Advisory Committee.
She has received the Walton County Impact Award, twice, a recognition given to community members “for significant, lasting and ongoing contributions to the students of the Walton County School District.”
Moncrief was elected to the city council in 2020. In her time on the council, she said she has acquired knowledge about City Government by attending training classes, learning from other city officials, asking questions, and through a lot of research. She has been an advocate for citizens, taxpayers, and common-sense, transparent government.
