The Social Circle City Council is expected to consider a rezoning request next month that could help pave the way for California-based Rivian to build a large electric vehicle assembly plant in Walton and Morgan counties.
These are two of the counties represented by the Joint Development Authority, the entity requesting the rezone. The JDA is made up of representatives from Morgan, Walton, Newton and Jasper counties.
Council members voted Tuesday to change the usual meeting date and place to accommodate more people. The council meeting has been rescheduled for March 16 and moved to the Social Circle Middle School activity center at 154 Alcova Drive. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The Social Circle Planning Commission will first hear the request to rezone 272.24 acres of property at 2058 Darel Drive in Social Circle from agricultural to Stanton Springs Business Park zoning at 6 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the middle school activity center. The planning commission will then make recommendations to the City Council to accept or deny the rezone at the council meeting in mid-March. The city’s Planning Commission last met in October 2021.
State leaders announced last December that Rivan is investing $5 billion to build a campus in Georgia that spans approximately 19.6 million square feet and would provide 7,500 jobs. The company has a plant in Normal, Ill.
In May 2021, the Social Circle City Council granted the JDA’s request to rezone 514.41 acres on Highway 278 and Interstate 20 — Stanton Springs North — under the newly adopted Stanton Springs Business Park Tier 1 zoning designation. The council first approved an amendment to the city’s comprehensive plan and then amended the zoning ordinance to establish the Stanton Springs Business Park zoning designation.
A vocal group of residents, Our Communities Oppose Rivian Assembly Plant, are encouraging their members to attend both the Social Circle Planning Commission and City Council meetings.
Group members maintain that a massive automaker like Rivian would ruin their rural way of life, and impact the groundwater recharge area in Morgan County by generating hazardous waste from used lithium batteries.
The JDA, the defacto developer of the Rivian project, recently provided Morgan County leaders with updated maps and proposed mitigation strategies on groundwater recharging, along with recommendations for additional buffers to protect homeowners’ adjacent property.
Earlier this month, the JDA, and the plant opposition group’s attorney, had asked the Walton County Planning Commission to delay hearing a rezoning request on 13 properties in Walton County that could be acquired for the plant. That public hearing now will take place March 3 and has been moved to the Historic Courthouse in downtown Monroe.
(1) comment
Say no to RIVIAN!
