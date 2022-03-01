Most groups, with a few exceptions, can now expect to pay nominal fees to use Social Circle public parks for large events.
The Social Circle City Council approved a permit policy and rules for city parks last month. The council initially discussed the policy last September, reviewed a draft policy in November, recommended changes in December and approved final changes to the policy Feb. 15.
Changes include adding a third level of fees under community and private events. This level pertains to events that draw 100 or fewer participants.
The hourly fee for use of ballfield lights at Burks Park was changed to a flat fee of $100. However, the city manager has been authorized to waive fees for lights at the ballfield for worship-based groups.
The new policy also allows the city to waive fees for Social Circle City Schools to use Veterans Park for school sporting events and for military veterans service organizations that use the park.
The city also received a clean audit for fiscal year 2021 from Mauldin & Jenkins accountants.
In other business, the council authorized city staff to apply for Community Development Block Grant funds for Marco Estates and Ronthor Road sewer projects. The city hopes to acquire funds for these infrastructure improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.