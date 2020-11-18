ATLANTA — The owner of a Walton County business has been named to the state board that oversees chiropractic examiners in the state.
Gov. Brian Kemp appointed James Douglas Hollandsworth Jr. of Monroe to the Georgia Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Hollandsworth will serve as the board’s consumer member.
Hollandsworth is the founder and operator of Georgia Golf and Travel LLC. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Mercer University.
Hollandsworth and his wife, Judy, live in Monroe.
The Macon-based Georgia Board of Chiropractic Examiners reviews applications, licenses qualified applicants and regulates the practice of licensees throughout the state.
The board includes five practicing chiropractors and a consumer member, currently Emily Campbell. The president is Dr. Andy Krantz of Marietta.
Kemp also appointed Newton County school board member Abigail Morgan Coggin to the Professional Standards Commission.
Coggin, of Covington, is the operations director of the Newton County Arts Association. Her district includes the portion of Social Circle which lies in Newton County.
The PSC establishes the regulatory system for certifying and classifying professional employees in public schools.
