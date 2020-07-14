Horace Johnson

Horace J. Johnson Jr., a Newton County native appointed as Superior Court judge in 2002, died Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020.

 Special to The Tribune

COVINGTON, Ga. — The family of late Superior Court Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr., is in the development stage of creating a foundation in his honor, the family announced Friday.

Members of the family released the following statement to The Covington News:

“The family is appreciative of the tremendous support, kind thoughts, prayers and offers of charitable donations to commemorate Judge Johnson. The family will announce details about the foundation, honoring his life and legacy, at a public memorial service at a later date. … On behalf of the family of Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr., we thank you.”

Johnson died July 1, at the age of 61.

Email: tbeck@covnews.com

Tags

Editor and Publisher | Covington News

Taylor Beck is the editor and publisher of The Covington News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.