COVINGTON, Ga. — The family of late Superior Court Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr., is in the development stage of creating a foundation in his honor, the family announced Friday.
Members of the family released the following statement to The Covington News:
“The family is appreciative of the tremendous support, kind thoughts, prayers and offers of charitable donations to commemorate Judge Johnson. The family will announce details about the foundation, honoring his life and legacy, at a public memorial service at a later date. … On behalf of the family of Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr., we thank you.”
Johnson died July 1, at the age of 61.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.