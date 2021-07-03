SAVANNAH, Ga. — Judge Lori B. Duff is the 2021-22 president of the Council of Municipal Court Judges.
Duff is the judge pro tem of the Monroe court. With JaDawnya Baker of the Atlanta Municipal Court as vice president, the Council of Municipal Court Judges has two women at the helm of its leadership for the first time.
Duff also received the President’s Award for her leadership and support through unprecedented times. Also honored were Judge Norman H. Cuadra of Suwanee and LaShawn Murphy of the Judicial Council and Administrative Office of the Courts.
Former state Supreme Court Justice Carol W. Hunstein administered the oath of office.
