Quintavious Davon Benton, 22, of Rutledge, Ga., was charged with enticing a minor for indecent purposes in Morgan County.
RUTLEDGE, Ga. — Morgan County sheriff’s Deputy Timothy Saye responded to a call regarding a missing teen and found two juvenile girls and a 22-year-old man hiding on the outskirts of the Rutledge town park at 2:40 a.m. July 19.
The discovery of a 15-year-old girl, reported missing from her Conyers home on June 30, and a 12-year-old Social Circle girl has started a multiagency investigation into alleged sex trafficking.
According to Lt. Brandon Sellers, the teenager’s mother reported to Conyers police that she suspected her daughter had been “seduced” by a 24-year-old man and had left her Conyers home with the man.
On Sunday morning, July 19, reports state, the teen called her mother and told her she had been abandoned by the man in Rutledge and wanted to come home. The mother told investigators, reports state, that she believed the man had been “pimping out” her daughter.
When Saye arrived at the park, he found the teenager and the 12-year-old hiding behind a tree in the southwest corner of the park. Saye reported that he asked the girls if they were OK and both responded that they were and stepped out from behind the tree.
Saye reported that he saw a third figure behind the tree and he asked the two girls who else was hiding. They allegedly told the deputy that “it was some man that came by to check on them.”
Saye reported that he commanded the man to step forward and when the man did, reports state, his zipper was open. Saye detained the man, 22-year-old Quintavious Davon Benton of Rutledge and, Sellers said, Benton was later charged with enticing a minor for indecent purposes.
Reports state that the juveniles told officers that Benton was not the man who had abandoned them at the park. The 15-year-old’s mother has identified another man as a suspect in taking the teen. Consequent to Benton’s arrest, the teen was delivered to her mother.
Relatives of the 12-year-old girl were called and returned the girl to her Social Circle residence.
Sellers said the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are all working to try and locate the original suspect and determine the scope of the incident.
“We are still trying to piece the investigation together,” Sellers said.
