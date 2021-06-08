MONROE, Ga. — Citizens will have a chance to pay their respects to the late police Capt. Mike Matthews as he comes home to Monroe on Tuesday.
Matthews died Monday night at an Atlanta hospital after a long battle with kidney and heart disease.
The hearse carrying his remains home will get a police escort back to Monroe. Sgt. Shannon Haynes said the convoy will proceed from Atlanta on U.S. 78 and down Broad Street through downtown to Meadows Funeral Home on Highway 11 south of town.
“Anyone is welcome to gather and pay respects as we bring him through downtown,” Haynes said.
The convoy was expected to reach downtown at about 4:30 or 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Funeral arrangements were incomplete Tuesday afternoon, police Chief R.V. Watts said.
