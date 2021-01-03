LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Charges are pending against a driver believed to have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of a crash Saturday night.
It happened shortly after 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
A 2018 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on Bay Creek Church Road after passing the intersection of Shiloh Road, negotiating a right curve near Loganville Middle and Elementary schools. The SUV drifted out of the southbound lane, crossed the double yellow line and struck a northbound 2002 Ford Expedition.
The Explorer came to rest upside down on the southbound shoulder and the Expedition came to rest on its driver side on the northbound shoulder.
Taylor Paz, 28, of Loganville, was the driver of the Explorer. Paz was accused of failure to maintain lane and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Paz was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
The driver of the Expedition was 32-year-old Catherine Gable of Winder. Gable and three passengers were taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett by ambulance.
