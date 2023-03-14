Baton Rouge police have named a person of interest in connection with the death of Nathan Millard, a Jersey man who disappeared for about a week in Baton Rouge while on a business trip before he was found deceased in a vacant lot.
Authorities have named 42-year-old Derrick Perkins – who is wanted for probation violation, criminal damage to property, three counts of access device fraud and unauthorized use of a vehicle – as “needed for questioning” in the case.
"Perkins is also needed for questioning in the Nathan Millard missing person case investigation. Perkins was last seen in the South Baton Rouge area driving a 2003 Toyota Camry," The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) said in a Friday Facebook post.
Early on March 7, authorities found Millard, 42, dead and rolled up in a carpet off Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge, about a seven-minute drive from where he was last seen Feb. 23 at Happy’s Irish Pub downtown.
The married father of five and director at a construction firm had been in Baton Rouge to meet with a client at an LSU game and then headed to Happy’s afterward. Around 11:30 p.m., Millard left Happy’s to go back to his hotel room but never made it back, Millard’s high school friend, Matt Still, previously told Fox News Digital.
Happy’s is about a two-minute walk from the Courtyard Marriott hotel where Millard was staying.
The East Baton Rouge Parish coroner said Millard had “no evidence of internal or external trauma” after his death. A final autopsy report is pending toxicology results.
Investigators reportedly told Millard's family that he likely died of an accidental overdose with other people who attempted to hide his body.
BRPD Sgt. L’Jean McKneely clarified that statement, telling the media in a statement: “Foul play was pertaining to the way that he died, not to the entire incident as a whole. He didn’t die from blunt force trauma, he didn’t die from stabbing and he didn’t die from shooting.”
