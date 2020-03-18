MONROE — Meeting with department heads throughout the Walton County government, Kevin Little, chairman of the Walton County Board of Commissioners, said the county offices would stay open for the time being.
“My concern is if we close now, we’re closed for the duration,” Little said. “There’s no closing down and then trying to open back on April something or other. I just don’t think we’re that critical in Walton County yet, so in my mind, we’re going to stay open.”
Little admitted this could draw criticism but felt it was the right call for the time being.
“We’re in a danged if we do, danged if we don’t situation,” Little said. “But we all still need to remain calm. We are evaluating the circumstances every single day. This could all change by Friday.”
Little said he felt the county offices were in good shape for the moment, as no cases have been reported in the county to date.
“We still have zero cases,” Little said. “The Hitachi case is in Gwinnett County and they are being treated there. But we’re not going to stay at zero. That’s not going to happen. That first person likely already has it and just hasn’t been tested yet.”
Little encouraged the department heads to speak out on concerns with staying open and update on their efforts to protect employees. Some offices are better protected than others, with glass partitions between clerks and customers and minimal contact, while others are much more exposed to the public.
Sheriff’s deputies working at the front of the courthouse are wearing gloves and wiping everything down with sanitizing cloths on a regular basis. The jail, which Little pinpointed as a major concern should the virus break out there, is already taking actions: law enforcement officials are being informed not to bring misdemeanor arrests to the jail but to release on location with a citation, while those who are brought in under arrest are being checked for temperature before being admitted; all fever cases are being rerouted to the hospital. Major cleanup work is being done at the jail to keep things as sterile as possible, too.
Derry Boyd, tax commissioner for Walton County, responded to Little’s assertion his office receives the most foot traffic with confidence they were doing as much as could be done to meet the issue head-on.
“Traffic has dropped in office, actually,” Boyd said. “We’re getting a lot of business done over the phone now and we encourage people to call rather than come in person. We’re also setting up a station in the lobby where people can drop off documents and we can handle paperwork without direct contact.”
Boyd also mentioned the kiosk in Kroger of Loganville where people can conduct business with his office as a viable option to avoid direct contact.
Carl Morrow, emergency management director for Walton County, discussed risk levels for employees and visitors and said his office was doing what it could to meet the demand for information and assistance.
“We’re in uncharted waters,” Morrow said. “People ask, ‘When do we hit the panic button?’ If there’s one person who was in a large crowd situation and starts to show symptoms, that’s when we start to hit the panic button. If someone said they came in contact with a friend of a friend who tested positive, I’m not panicking.”
Kirklyn Dixon was one of two commissioners to attend the meeting, alongside Timmy Shelnutt, and said he supported the county decision to stay open for the moment.
“I think this is the right direction,” Dixon said. “I appreciate everyone’s hard work.”
Little said the next step before a full closure might be restricting the building to employees and appointments only, which some departments are already doing.
“The next step would be to close the building to foot traffic, before we close everything down.” Little said. “I don’t know when that will be necessary. We’re all vulnerable. But I don’t think if we close everything down tomorrow, everyone will stay home. We just need to take this one day at a time.”