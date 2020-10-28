MONROE, Ga. — Tropical storm-force winds are possible in Walton County, prompting a rare alert from the weather service.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City placed Walton County under a tropical storm watch on Wednesday morning. It means tropical storm-force winds of 39-57 mph are expected within the next 48 hours.
At 5 a.m. Wednesday, Hurricane Zeta was about 355 miles south-southwest of New Orleans. A hurricane warning was in effect between Morgan City, Louisiana, and the Mississippi/Alabama line.
Zeta had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and additional strengthening is expected before the storm hits southeastern Louisiana.
The storm is expected to dump soaking rains across the Southeast after it hits.
A flash flood watch is also in effect for Walton County and metro Atlanta until Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.