There’s still work to be done, but John’s Supermarket is up and running in its new building and owner Greg Thompson is thrilled to have thrown the doors open at last.
Thompson began work on a new, deluxe-sized building for his Monroe grocery store last summer, breaking ground on an expanded parking lot. Within months, construction began on a new building, designed not only to house the grocery store but also a restaurant and loft apartments on a second story above the businesses.
Throughout all that work, the grocery store remained open, only closing for three days last week for the final move into the new structure, with the doors open once more on Thursday to a long line of waiting shoppers.
“I’m thrilled with all the customer support we’ve received,” Thompson said.
“They’ve been so understanding and mostly very patient. When we opened the doors this morning, they were lined up waiting to get in.”
For the moment, only the grocery store is open. The restaurant, Bistro South, operated by Thompson’s son as he rejoins the family business, will be offering to-go orders soon, and as quarantine efforts ease back, Thompson hopes to open the doors to that part of the business sooner rather than later.
“We’re looking tentatively at a May 18 soft opening,” Thompson said. “I’m really excited about the restaurant. I think it will be a great new place for people to eat here in town, somewhere they can grab a meat and three veggies for a reasonable price.”
Construction will continue on the upper level for the forseeable future, with Thompson expecting to open the loft apartments at the first of the new year.
“This is Phase 2 of the project,” Thompson said.
He’s got plenty to do just finishing up the grocery store. The shelves are stocked, the checkout lines ready to go, but a large portion of the floor still must be finished as work continues during business hours.
But for the most part, John’s Supermarket is functional, and Thompson is thrilled to show off new features and offerings to the customer base.
“We have a new deli section,” Thompson said. “We’ve expanded our offerings, especially in our craft beer section.”
Thompson feels the new John’s is set up for a great future.
“We’re super excited,” he said. “Our town if flourishing. We’re still the hometown grocery store. We’re here to help folks out.”