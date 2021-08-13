Two men were hurt when two trucks collided near a bridge in Oconee County.
The Georgia State Patrol responded at about 2:50 p.m. Thursday at High Shoals Road at Jefferson Road in North High Shoals. That’s at the foot of the bridge carrying state Route 186 traffic over the Apalachee River where Morgan, Oconee and Walton counties meet.
The driver of a red 1994 Nissan Frontier on Jefferson Road was turning left to go north on High Shoals Road and reportedly failed to yield the right of way.
The truck collided with a southbound white Ford Super Duty pickup truck that was towing a cattle trailer holding two head of cattle. The Ford hit the driver’s side of the Nissan, causing both trucks to run off the road and giving both drivers serious injuries.
Both men were taken by ambulance to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
The driver of the Nissan was identified as 85-year-old Charles D. Nash of Winder.
The driver of the Ford was 39-year-old Christopher R. Peters of Social Circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.