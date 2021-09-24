GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Police continue to investigate a double homicide that occurred Thursday night in the parking lot of the Taco Bell restaurant in north Alabama.
Guntersville police Chief Jim Peterson said a 17-year-old juvenile and Elias Gaspar Escobar Lopez, 19, of Boaz, were shot to death in the parking lot of the restaurant just after 8 p.m. Thursday. The alleged shooter, Kevon Yenovi Williams, 23, of Grayson, Georgia, was injured, but arrested. Williams was transported to Marshall Medical Center North for treatment and was placed under guard.
Williams was charged with murder of two or more people Friday and is being held without bond at this time.
Peterson said three vehicles were involved in the shooting. Two were discovered at the Taco Bell. The third vehicle “associated with the main person that did the shooting” returned to the scene.
Peterson said Friday the incident stemmed from a “confrontation,” but declined to offer more information as the investigation was still open and in the early stages.
The restaurant parking lot and surrounding roadways were filled with more than a dozen emergency vehicles, including units from the Guntersville Police Department, Guntersville Fire and Rescue Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Medical Centers Ambulance Service and others. The restaurant is located at the intersection of U.S. 431/Gunter Avenue and May Street.
Peterson said the investigation lasted well into the overnight hours.
Peterson said many surrounding agencies provided assistance in the investigation while other departments provided coverage for emergency calls while his officers were on the shooting scene to ensure no emergency went unanswered.
Peterson said Friday he expected to meet with members of the Marshall County district attorney’s office Friday afternoon to finalize Williams’ charges.
