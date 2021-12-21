MONROE, Ga. — Charges were pending after a car and dump truck collided.
One driver sustained serious injuries and cleanup from the crash took several hours.
It happened Friday afternoon on Unisia Drive (state Route 83) between the Walmart Distribution Center and Good Hope Road.
The dump truck was traveling north when its left front tire failed, causing it to cross the centerline and strike a southbound Mitsubishi Galant head-on, Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Cal Barton said.
The driver of the Mitsubishi, 28-year-old Steven Draucker of Monroe, was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center by ambulance and was in serious condition.
Jeffrey Askew, 56, of Monroe, was driving the truck, which overturned on the highway. He was not hurt.
Barton said the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team was assisting with the investigation.
