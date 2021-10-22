The Social Circle City Council approved numerous planning commission recommendations Tuesday, including a rezone for a proposed 30-lot subdivision off Alcova Drive.
The council rezoned the 100-acre parcel from agricultural to residential medium density and approved the developer’s sketch plan. Reliant Homes is developing the subdivision. Lot size will range from 1.03 acres to 55.01 acres. The neighborhood would have one entrance.
Council members also voted to bring Brookstone Office Park into compliance with the city’s zoning ordinance by rezoning the 3.06-acre property. Brookstone Place Condominium Association will be zoned for office institutional with a conditional use permit for condominium. There are eight buildings and one mail kiosk on the property.
The council approved preliminary plans for Conner Springs Subdivision. The proposed 111-lot neighborhood sits on 46.09 acres at 353 Spring St. In September, council members approved rezoning the property from agricultural to residential medium density.
In Phase 1, homes will be built on 26 lots. In Phase 2, 36 lots will have homes with an entrance off Cane Avenue. The third and final phase will build on the remaining 49 lots.
The council’s approval of the preliminary plans will allow the developer to build two model homes.
Council members also approved a setback variance for an 1800-square foot home to be built in the Windsong subdivision at 1254 Morrow Drive. The applicant requested an 8.75-foot variance for front setback. The request was based on hardship because of the topography of the lot in the back yard, according to Planning Administrator Barbara Schlageter.
