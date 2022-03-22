The city of Loganville has scheduled a series of events to help residents with their “spring cleaning.”
“Bad weather resulted in us having to re-schedule the annual citywide cleanup, but we are hoping the new date in May just means the warmer weather will bring out more residents to participate,” Mayor Skip Baliles said.
There will be two other activities prior to the citywide cleanup event.
The first is a new event on the city calendar with a “Document Destruction” event. The shredding event will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 2, at the field next to City Hall. The event is open to citizens only – no businesses – and is a partnership of the city of Loganville, Keep Walton Beautiful and the Loganville Lion’s Club.
The following weekend, residents can bring all the junk cluttering up their garages as part of the city’s annual Dump Day. The event will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 9 at the city’s Department of Public Utilities building, located at 4891 Highway 81 in Loganville. Those dropping items off are encouraged to enter the facility at H.O. Byrd Road.
The event allows Loganville residents to bring in unwanted items from their home, such as old furniture, appliances or building materials. Tires, paint or any types of chemicals will not be accepted and ID will be required to show proof of being a Loganville resident. Last year more than 24 tons worth of trash and debris was disposed of as 129 residents took part in the event.
The third annual Citywide Cleanup will take place beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, at City Hall.
Last year, more than 15.5 tons of garbage was collected with 78 volunteers helping in the effort. Organizers invite church and civic groups, neighborhood associations and all residents who want to help beautify the city to come out. Vests, trash bags and trash grabbers will be provided by the city.
For more information, email info@loganville-ga.gov.
