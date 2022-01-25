Walton County’s police officers, sheriff’s deputies and the courts are on the same page. They are all dedicated to helping residents in need. So, too, are local nonprofits.
On Friday, law enforcement, legal professionals and other local government employees mingled with representatives from nonprofit agencies during a Nonprofit Awareness Day held in the board room of the county’s Government Building.
The office of Alcovy Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley hosted the community resource-networking event. Investigator Aimee Oliver was credited with organizing the awareness day.
“All of us, either personally or someone close to them, has been affected by the things that these organizations help with,” McGinley said.
Nonprofits ranged from Walton County Boys & Girls Club of North Central Georgia, Student Success Alliance, Camp Twin Lakes, Walton Empowers, Women’s Health and Wellness Clinic of Walton and Team Up Mentoring to A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center, Phoenix Pass, Faith In Serving Humanity, Project ReNeWal and Shepherd’s Staff Ministry. These area organizations assist families that are struggling with a myriad of challenges, from food insecurity to homelessness to domestic violence.
“Most people don’t know we’re here,” Phoenix Pass case manager Wendy Lozynsky said.
Phoenix Pass provides supportive housing for homeless women with children in Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties.
Team Up Mentoring is based here in Monroe and has expanded its wrap-around services over the past 15 years, according to Amy Hunnewell, director of development. Team Up promotes literacy through tutoring, and mental health by matching clients with licensed therapists. The agency follows children and their families for the long term, Hunnewell said.
She said some of Team Up’s client families are referred through the court system. Team Up follows children ages 3 to 8 who have endured trauma until they reach the age of 21. The organization also serves the families of these children, Hunnewell said.
Camp Twin Lakes provides summer and weekend camp experiences to disabled youth and children that are dealing with serious illnesses like diabetes and muscular dystrophy. The organization also offers a camp to children who have a parent that is incarcerated, said Ashley Henderson, volunteer coordinator.
Henderson explained that children of incarcerated parents are at high risk of entering the prison system themselves later in life.
Camp Twin Lakes works with kids and families to help them avoid that negative outcome, she said.
“We have a 99% success rate,” Henderson said.
Camp Twin Lakes has two fully adaptive, medically supportive campuses; one is located in Rutledge and the other is in Winder. The camps and their 3,700 volunteers serve about 10,000 campers each year.
Henderson said the Nonprofit Awareness Day showed local law enforcement that Camp Twin Lakes, and the other nonprofits, can help share their “burden.”
“We want them to know we’re here to support the community and take that burden off their shoulders,” she said.
