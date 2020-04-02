Nathan Franklin, superintendent of the Walton County School District, sent out the following letters to parents to explain the school system’s response to Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to keep students home and out of the classroom for the rest of the school year.
Dear Walton County Families,
Today, Governor Brian Kemp announced an executive order mandating all schools to remain closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. WCSD will continue to utilize distance learning through May 21st.
We understand this announcement brings about many feelings of uncertainty and disappointment. Please know that we too are experiencing a range of emotions and are working hard to make the best of this situation. We have included several important updates below as a result of this announcement. We will continue to update you as new information is made available.
Distance Learning
Following spring break, all schools will continue utilizing distance learning for the remainder of the school year. Our team is working to develop a fair grading system that will take into account the many challenges that students may face during the distance learning period. We encourage students to continue doing the best they can while utilizing the resources they have available. We will have more information on finalized grading plans soon. There will be no Milestones, End-of-Course, End-of-Grade or MAP testing this year. In addition, AP tests will be delivered online.
Meal Service
WCSD meal service will not be provided during spring break, April 6-10th. During this time, FISH4Kids will continue delivering lunches. For more information on their program, visit www.fishofwalton.org.
Beginning April 13th, the district will resume meal service for all students with pickups only available on Mondays and Thursdays from 12-1:30 p.m. at Atha Road, Bay Creek and Monroe Elementary Schools. Between the two pickups, students will receive five days’ worth of breakfast and lunch. Additional information can be found online at bit.ly/COVIDMealService.
Prom/Graduation
We know that this is especially hard for the Senior Class of 2020. This is not how they envisioned ending their high school career and we want to do everything possible to give them the recognition they deserve. Based on the Governor’s executive order, proms will be postponed and possibly rescheduled. If needed, graduation ceremonies will be held at a later date.
Extracurricular Activities
All extracurricular activities, sports, school events, field trips, etc. scheduled before the end of school will be cancelled. More guidance will come on events planned during the summer. For questions pertaining to individual refunds, please contact your school administrators.
Additional Questions
Please contact your school administrators with all school-related questions regarding specific school events, trips, sports, refunds, etc.
As always, we appreciate your continued support as we work together to overcome these challenging times. As we move towards spring break, we encourage all students, parents and teachers to take a break from distance learning and enjoy time with your family at home.
Sincerely,
Dr. Nathan Franklin
Superintendent