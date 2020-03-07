BETHLEHEM, Ga. — Single-lane closures along Georgia 316 under the new Georgia 81 overpass bridge are expected Monday.
They will occur from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The closures will allow workers to pour concrete onto the new bridge.
