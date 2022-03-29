The city of Monroe is asking residents to virtually weigh in on needs the city should address as part of an application for a $1 million state grant to help improve their quality of life.
The city is applying for a 2022 Community Development Block Grant through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. The federally funded CDBG program assists low- to moderate-income residents through development projects and infrastructure improvements, according to dca.ga.gov.
Monroe Assistant City Manager Chris Bailey confirmed that the grant, if approved, would be used for “a water-related project” in the areas of Glen Iris Drive, Edwards Street, Bryant Road and Stowers Street.
“The survey will be available for approximately 30 days,” Bailey said.
To access the anonymous online survey, visit monroega.com and click on the survey link at the top of the city’s website for information and to be directed to the survey, or scan the QR code posted on the city’s page.
Monroe has contracted with Allen-Smith Consulting to conduct the survey. Concerns about the survey can be emailed to Tyler Gregory at tyler@allensmithconsulting.com.
The City of Monroe will hold an in-person public hearing on the grant application at noon on April 13 at City Hall, 215 North Broad Street in Monroe.
Residents are encouraged to attend and ask questions or share their concerns over community needs.
In neighboring Social Circle, city residents should note that contractors are working on a CDBG project on Cannon Drive and Cedar Street during the next several weeks.
The City of Social Circle is having new sewer mains and laterals installed. Citizens are asked to use caution when in the area. Customers will still be able to access the Village Mart store, according to city officials.
