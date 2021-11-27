Historian Steve Brown of the Monroe Museum helps kick off the city’s Bicentennial celebration at 4 p.m. Sunday with a one-hour presentation titled “Monroe Then & Now” at Grace Monroe, 315 N. Madison Ave.
The program will be held inside a renovated Denton Hall, which was Monroe’s first school gym built in 1932.
“The gym was named for John Denton, who was superintendent of schools at age 29,” Brown said. “The gym was built in two months with volunteer labor and donations.”
Brown told The Walton Tribune this is the sixth of these types of historical presentations he has conducted over the years.
“Then & Now” will reveal “known and unknown” facts about Monroe’s first two centuries to signature events that molded the community. Brown will delve into the impact “King Cotton” had on Monroe, and will highlight the roles prominent citizens played in the city’s growth.
Brown will repeat “Then & Now” at 4 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Grace Monroe.
The historian also conducts free historical walking tours at 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, starting from the Monroe Museum. The museum shares space in the old city hall with the Welcome Center at 227 S. Broad St.
For more information, call 678-635-8997 or visit the Monroe Museum Facebook page.
