With 40 years of military service under his belt, Terry Grant went into his retirement with all the decorations and reverent Americans should be thankful for.
The several years that followed this milestone, however, saw Grant have to deal with a new enemy: a series of ongoing health issues.
“He retired in 2016 and found out he had cancer in 2017,” said his daughter, Amanda Haynes. “Afterwards, he had to have a transplant and had a series of strokes. His sarcoma then spread to his lungs.”
A few years later, on July 25, 2022, Master Sergeant Grant passed away from his illnesses.
“Monroe has lost a good, committed soldier,” said Haynes. “When he got stationed in Decatur as a supervisor in 2009, he moved to Stone Mountain and he migrated down. Monroe ended up being the place that he stayed the longest and he loved the rolling hills and small-town feel.”
With the decades that he spent in the United States Army, his travels led him away from his first home of Indiana. So, after his initial run-ins with poor health, his family did everything in their power to get him on a vacation.
“We tried to take him to the lakes that he loved; we’d go to the lake in Bremen, Indiana. Then, we’d go to Hartwell, which is in Georgia, and James and Lure, which are both in North Carolina,” said. Haynes. “Dad loved fishing, camping and sports. He had a permanent spot at lake Oconee for his camper.”
Such commitment to this difficult endeavor was rallied by the warm relationship that Grant held with his loved ones.
“We had a wonderful relationship; he was my best friend. I could count on him for anything,” said his daughter.
“He loved his family, he loved being a father to all girls and he loved being a grandfather.”
That love ran as far as the nation that he trusted to raise his family in. So much so, that he served and fought for the very soil.
“He got in because of the love for his country and the need to be a good provider for his family,” Haynes explained.
Although his journey began out of obligation and duty, his experience had such an impact on his life that he would’ve recommended the path to another.
“He would say it’s an honor to serve the country, while getting to see the world. That you will learn great skills, and it will make you a better person all around,” said his daughter.
During his years of military service, he earned several military awards. These included the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Soldier Good Conduct Medal plus many other organizational and Unit awards. He was a Combat qualified Airborne soldier. His military service included Active Duty time with the 82d Airborne Division at Fort Bragg with the 1/508thAirborne Infantry Regiment, 269th Aviation Battalion, and 3d Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment. In Gelnhausen, Germany Terry served with the 3d Armored Division, 3/8 Calvary. His combat tours included Operation Just Cause where he was in the Initial Assault Landing phase earning him his combat jump status and Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm. His time is the US Army Reserve included service in 82d Airborne Division ROTC; 993d Transportation Company (TS); 8th Battalion (TC), 108th Training Division (IT) and 4th Brigade, 94th Training Division (FS). His final assignment was a Chief/Writer Instructor with the 4th Brigade in Decatur.
In honoring one of Monroe’s great soldiers, visit Tom M. Wages Funeral Service for information regarding the details of Terry Grant’s memorial service.
