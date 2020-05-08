MONROE, Ga. — A crowd gathering to hear from political candidates won’t cut it in the age of social distancing.
So now, the show will come to you.
The Walton County Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a candidate forum Tuesday afternoon.
It will take place at 4 p.m. on Zoom, the teleconference program that has become a staple of the quarantine life.
Although candidates will participate via Zoom, the public may watch on the chamber’s Facebook page at some point Tuesday afternoon, chamber President Teri Smiley said.
Featured on the forum will be candidates for the contested Superior Court judge seat now held by Eugene Benton, plus Walton County sheriff and Alcovy Circuit district attorney.
Benton is not running for reelection, and three attorneys are seeking to succeed him.
The nonpartisan race features Monroe attorney Jeff Foster, Flint Circuit prosecutor Cheveda McCamy of Covington and Covington attorney Bob Stansfield.
Only two Republicans qualified to run for sheriff. It’s a rematch of the 2016 general election between four-term incumbent Joe Chapman and former Social Circle police Officer Mike Sledge, who ran four years ago as a write-in candidate.
The district attorney race is an interesting one, with the possibility a primary challenge won’t be necessary.
Incumbent Layla Zon planned to run for the Superior Court judge seat held by Samuel D. Ozburn, but Ozburn retired April 30. That left the appointment to the governor.
Zon applied for the appointment, but given the uncertainty, also qualified to run for reelection as district attorney. Chief Assistant District Attorney Randy McGinley also had announced his intention to run in the GOP primary and also qualified.
The winner would face Destiny Bryant, a Newton County assistant district attorney, in the fall. She is unopposed in the Democratic primary.
However, if Gov. Brian Kemp chooses Zon for the judgeship — and she along with Loganville attorney Lori Duff interviewed for it April 30 — the governor then would appoint a district attorney and the election would be canceled.
The new DA wouldn’t stand for election until 2022.