In a continuing effort to preserve Social Circle’s rich history, the City Council approved a $14,524.83 bid from consulting firm NV5 to conduct an intensive historic resources survey of 441 parcels inside city limits.
The unanimous vote was taken during the regular council meeting Sept. 21.
The project will be financed in part with a Historic Preservation Fund grant from the National Park Service. The Georgia Historic Preservation Division will administer the grant funds, according to Assistant City Clerk and Planning and Zoning Director Barbara Schlageter.
Schlageter served on a steering committee to review the bids, according to City Manager Eric Taylor. Committee members also included Historic Preservation Commission Chairman Tom Brown and commission member Cornelia Lambert.
Schlageter informed council members that six consulting firms submitted bids for the survey project. Along with NV5, the firms of Edward-Pittman Environmental, JLD Preservation Consulting, Kennedy Engineering & Associates Group, TerraCon Consulting and WJE applied for the survey project. The committee eliminated JLD Preservation Consulting and TerraCon in the bid process because they could not commit to surveying all 441 parcels, according to Schlageter.
The committee also rejected low bidder Kennedy Engineering with its bid of $11,885, because the consulting firm did not seem to have the resources or experience necessary to conduct a high-quality survey, she said.
NV5’s proposed project manager, Matt McDaniel, is a Social Circle native, Schlageter said. In addition, McDaniel has published a history of the African American emigration movement from the Chattahoochee Valley area of Georgia to Liberia following the Civil War, she said.
Schlageter said the consultant’s final report would include recommendations for potential future preservation activities and additional districts, such as an African American Heritage District.
The council approved a resolution declaring Oct. 3-9 as Georgia Cities Week. The Georgia Municipal Association sponsors Georgia Cities Week for municipalities across the state.
This year’s theme is “Georgia’s Cities: Shaping the Future.” GMA suggests that participating cities reach out to residents and youth to share information about how city governments operate and to encourage civic involvement.
Council members also passed a consent agenda to authorize budget amendments for such expenses as a sidewalk project and emergency repair to the meters at the water plant.
The council also approved via consent a resolution of support for the Downtown Development Authority to pursue a Brownfields Assessment grant. The DDA will resubmit a grant application to the EPA for funds to clean up the old Mill property on Cannon Drive.
The council entered into an executive session to discuss personnel after completing new business, but took no action after reconvening into open session.
