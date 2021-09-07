The Social Circle City Council debated Thursday how best to proceed on plans for a downtown parking lot. City leaders have proposed new parking go between the fire station and Friendship Park.
The council reviewed quotes for design concepts from three engineering firms during last week’s work session.
“All three folks took a different approach to their quotes,” City Manager Eric Taylor said. Taylor said one bidder offered a sketch with its quote showing 32 possible parking spaces by the fire station.
Turnipseed Engineers with offices in Atlanta, Augusta and St. Simons Island, proposed a general concept design, printed and electronic copies of plans and a detailed cost estimate for $2,500.
Precision Planning of Lawrenceville proposed a field location and topographical survey, site drawings, and bid phase administration at a cost of $11,870.
Falcon Design, headquartered in metro Atlanta, proposed surveys, utility location, construction drawings, bid assistance and construction administration for $36,000.
Councilman Steve Shelton said he leaned toward the middle bid, commenting one quote was too high and the other appeared too low.
“I think there’s more work that needs to be done if we decide to do this,” Taylor said.
City Attorney Tony Powell advised the council that the city could negotiate a lower cost estimate with bidders if they choose to narrow the scope of the proposed parking lot project.
Council members had voided a lease agreement with First United Methodist Church for a downtown parking lot during an Aug. 17 meeting. The council decided to follow Taylor’s recommendation and explore other options for parking downtown.
Council members also discussed several amendments to the fiscal year 2021-22 budget, one of which relates to a contract with a lobbyist and another to cover emergency repairs at the water treatment plant.
Last month, the council approved a contract with Searles Consulting to advocate for state level funding for the wastewater treatment plant. The three-month consulting contract is retroactive to Aug. 1 and will cost the city $25,000.
Public Works Director Robbie Graves informed council members that emergency repairs to the water treatment plant would actually cost about $30,000 more than the initial $100,000 anticipated cost due to electrical work that must be done. The work includes installing surge protectors on new water meters. The meter replacement cost $31,560, according to Graves, and the repair quote from Crawford Grading and Pipeline came in at $97,903. The plant has been operating under temporary approval from the state Environmental Protection Division, she said.
Another budget amendment will fund the concept phase for the city’s Transportation Alternatives Program Grant Sidewalk Projects. One project is for sidewalks along North and South Cherokee roads and the other will focus on Spring Street to Vine Street. Both projects will cost $214,119, with the Georgia Department of Transportation providing an 80% match reimbursement of $171,296 and the city contributing a 20% match of $42,823.
Council members later took action in a called meeting held after an executive session. No action was taken on matters discussed in the executive session after they reconvened into open session.
The two items voted on in the separate called meeting included approving a temporary moratorium on signs over 100 square feet in size and terminating the city’s fuel agreement with Pump and Go.
The large sign moratorium is in effect through Nov. 30, or until a new sign ordinance can be adopted.
