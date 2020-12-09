Gov. Brian Kemp won’t call a special session to pick presidential electors, rebuffing a request by a member of the Walton County delegation who’s claiming voter fraud.
State Sen. Burt Jones of Jackson earned a shoutout from President Donald Trump during his campaign rally in Valdosta this weekend. Jones and three other Republican state lawmakers have called on Kemp to bring the General Assembly into a special session and overturn the certification of the Nov. 3 presidential election, which saw former Vice President Joe Biden become the first Democrat to carry Georgia since 1992.
Jones along with Sens. William Ligon of Brunswick, Greg Dolezal of Cumming and Brandon Beach of Alpharetta have drafted a petition to convene a special session, claiming there is an emergency of “blatant election fraud.”
“We believe we have reached the point that the results of this election are untrustworthy,” Jones said. “Such pervasive disregard for election laws by our election officials requires a decisive response.
“It is time for our legislative body to do its job.”
Not so fast, Kemp said.
In a joint statement Sunday night, Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said such a session would not be allowed under Georgia law.
“State law is clear: The legislature could only direct an alternative method for choosing presidential electors if the election was not able to be held on the date set by federal law,” Kemp and Duncan said in their statement.
“In the 1960s, the General Assembly decided that Georgia’s presidential electors will be determined by the winner of the state’s popular vote. Any attempt by the legislature to retroactively change that process for the Nov. 3rd election would be unconstitutional and immediately enjoined by the courts, resulting in a long legal dispute and no short-term resolution.”
Kemp doubled down Monday during a conference with state lawmakers in Athens.
Instead, he said he wants to focus on crafting legislation aimed at bolstering the state’s voter ID laws in the regular legislative session that starts next month.
“I am confident that when the legislature reconvenes in January, we will have ample time to address any issues that have come to the attention of the members of the General Assembly, my office (and) the public over the last few weeks,” Kemp said.
The secretary of state’s office certified the results Monday after a recount requested by Trump’s campaign. It showed Biden carrying Georgia by 11,779 votes out of nearly 5 million cast.
