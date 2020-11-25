When the pandemic hit early this year and society shut down to try and minimize the spread of COVID-19, certain people were dubbed “essential” workers, their services still needed to keep necessary functions running for the continued operation of vital businesses and services.
Grocery store clerks, law enforcement and fire fighters, emergency service workers and others continued to go to work in the thick of lockdowns to keep societal functions from breaking down completely.
Given the nature of the lockdown threat, one of the most essential of all essential services was in the health care field, as doctors, nurses and other workers at Piedmont Walton, as at so many other hospitals across the country, continued to come in every day to keep serving local patients in whatever ways were needed.
With Thanksgiving upon us all, and people reflecting on what they’re most thankful for, the Piedmont employees should be high on that list, as Walton residents have been thanking them for their efforts all year long.
“During this time of uncertainty, our community has shown us that we’re not alone,” Larry Ebert, CEO of Piedmont Walton, said. “So many remarkable people in our community — from individuals, organizations, groups and small businesses — have stepped up to support our frontline health care workers and our patients with donations of meals, snacks, personal protective equipment, hand-sewn masks, notes, prayers, monetary gifts and more.
“These donations have helped us continue our mission to make a positive difference in every life we touch, and we’ve been continuously comforted, encouraged and humbled by the outpouring of generosity and support.”
The outpouring of support was not just in tangible goods, however, but in a show of support from a thankful community.
“Not only did the Walton community take care of the Piedmont Walton employees like we were family, they showed us love and support in so many unique ways,” Rose Dennis, executive director of patient services at Piedmont Walton, said. “When we first started feeling the impact of COVID-19, a parade of cars full of people from the community circled our hospital honking their horns and raising signs expressing how thankful they were for our health care workers. What a great feeling this gave all of us.”
And although the early outpouring of gifts slowed over time as the pandemic dragged on, Piedmont ensured their workers would not feel neglected as they fought through the front lines of outbreak care with other means, too.
“As months passed and donations lessened, we started a program called the Adopt a Healthcare Worker Program to ensure our employees knew that our community was still in full support of their efforts, and the community did not disappoint,” Heather Boyce, community relations manager at Piedmont Walton, said. “We had community members, churches, schools, scout troops, local businesses and so many others adopt our frontline staff. Our more than 500 employees were ‘adopted’ and have received many encouraging messages, letters, hand-drawn notes and cards showing support.”
Boyce said the program was a complete success in showing support for the beleaguered hospital staff’s efforts.
“It truly goes to show how a kind or encouraging word can make a significant impact on a complete stranger,” Boyce said. “We could all use more of that these days. It makes me so proud to say that I’m a Walton County native and that we have the best community around.”
Dennis agreed, saying it was a true pick-me-up for the worst of times for hospital employees.
“It is difficult to put in words the abundance of support we continue to get through letters and donations,” she said. “We are incredibly thankful for all the kindness shown by the Walton County community. Their support truly placed a smile on our employee faces during some stressful times.”
Ultimately, Ebert said, that expression of gratitude and thankfulness, seasonal and not, was vital in keeping morale up across the board.
“The steadfast support from Walton County has truly lifted our spirits and buoyed our strength,” Ebert said. “Because of this community support, we are and will remain Walton strong.”
