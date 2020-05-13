MONROE, Ga. — A man on a motorcycle eluded state troopers Tuesday night in a high-speed chase.
A trooper on patrol in downtown Monroe saw a silver motorcycle traveling south on South Broad Street without a license plate. The trooper activated his lights and tried to get the motorcycle to stop, but the driver turned onto Washington Street and then made many other turns.
Once the bike hit James Huff Road in the area of Gratis Road Northwest, the initiating trooper lost sight of the driver and discontinued the chase.
Monroe police assisted in the chase.
It was a busy afternoon and evening for local first responders.
Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong said the Monroe Fire Department responded to a stove fire in a house on Elm Drive at 6:50 p.m., and a crash on Davis Street at about 7:20.