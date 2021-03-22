As Social Circle’s fix-it list continues to grow, many of the city’s proposed capital improvement projects not supported by the special purpose local option sales tax fund will likely be deferred.
City Manager Adele Schirmer presented a proposed five-year Capital Improvement Plan to the City Council Tuesday. Schirmer explained the city’s recommended capital needs list is based on the Comprehensive Plan, the City Council and mayor’s strategic goals, water and sewer master plans, and input from city commissions, boards and citizens. The proposed CIP would begin July 1, with the start of Social Circle’s 2021-22 fiscal year.
Schirmer highlighted projects that would be funded by SPLOST, and those that would fall under the city’s general fund budget. It is some of those needs on the general fund project list that must wait, she said.
“We still have more needs than we have funding available,” Schirmer said.
Some of the proposed SPLOST-unded projects include $30,000 for roadway drainage improvements, $34,000 to match a state grant for local road improvements; $35,000 to replace aging police vehicles; $90,000 to upgrade the roof on City Hall as well as install a new alarm, cameras and storage shed; and $45,000 to make repairs to the Welcome Center building. SPLOST could also fund $500,000 to match a Community Development Block Grant for water and sewer improvements in Mill Village. The proposed SPLOST funded projects also allocates $211,654 and $122,624 respectively to upgrade two major sewer lines.
The city manager said the suggested CIP general fund project budget is based on the assumption the council will not increase the millage rate. Therefore, city leaders will likely have to seek other funding sources. Schirmer said the city is “holding the line” on general fund expenditures and is on track with general fund revenues. She said these revenues are more than what was anticipated due to increases in local options sales tax and building permits, but are not enough to pay for every need on the CIP general fund supported list.
The proposed CIP has allocated $180,500 from the general fund to replace vehicles for the police, fire and public works departments this coming fiscal year. Deferred general fund projects include a few big ticket items, like $1.4 million for a platform ladder truck for the Fire Department and about $1.2 million for road widening, paving and drainage improvements.
Schirmer suggested the council prioritize the city’s equipment replacement schedule, and consider raising gas rates. She said a significant portion of revenue from the natural gas service provided customers is used to support the general fund, and more revenue from gas should go toward reinvesting in the gas system itself. The city manager said Social Circle’s gas rates for both residential and commercial use are currently among the lowest in the region.
