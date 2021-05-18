MONROE, Ga. — A member of the Monroe police force has appealed a demotion.
The city’s public hearing officer will conduct an appeal hearing at 8 a.m. Friday to hear the grievance.
Sgt. Darryl Powell will have his case heard Friday morning. He previously held the rank of lieutenant.
Les Russell, the city’s human resources director, said the City Council changed its grievance process. Previously, the council would hear and vote on a grievance. Now, the process starts with the HR director, with a second appeal to the city administrator, and a final step being the personnel hearing officer.
The case Friday will be the first using the personnel hearing officer, who is an independent third party.
The council earlier this month voted to retain attorney Roy E. Manoll III to serve as a personnel hearing officer.
Powell joined the city on Sept. 1, 2002.
