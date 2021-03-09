The city of Monroe is entering the final stretch in transforming the old Food Lion store on Blaine Street into the city’s new Police Department and Municipal Court building.
Assistant City Manager Chris Bailey offered the City Council a slideshow of advanced progress made on the rehabilitation project during last week’s work session. Bailey said he conducted a walk through of the facility with a final “punch list.”
He described what each space would be used for in the nearly completed facility.
Bailey pointed out a squad room, the chief’s office, an evidence storage and processing area, space to conduct booking and fingerprinting, an intox room where breathalyzers would be administered, a kennel area for K9s, several interrogation rooms with two-way glass, space for the Criminal Investigation Department, a vehicle processing area with a large garage door to the outside, a classroom with a dry erase wall painted with magnetic paint, restrooms, a squad room with a break area (for fridge and microwave), an exercise area, showers and locker rooms, and an open area for office expansion if needed.
He also described how reception areas with transaction trays in both the Police Department and Municipal Court are shielded with bulletproof glass.
A long hallway allows prisoners to be brought into the Municipal Court. The court has holding cells for prisoners, similar to the ones inside the police department, but smaller. Off the main courtroom complete with judge’s bench and witness box, there is the judge’s chamber, a solicitor’s office and conference rooms for attorneys and their clients.
There are tinted glass windows at the front of the building, its brick façade now painted a bright white.
Bailey’s agenda packet notes to the council states the move, transition and setup in the new Police Department and Municipal Court will take place this spring, with an estimated opening this summer.
City Manager Logan Propes detailed the history behind the renovation.
“I started scouting the property in 2016 with a long-held idea that I would like to see a rehabilitation at the defunct Walton Plaza shopping center on East Spring Street,” Propes said. “After plenty of homework with former Mayor Greg Thompson and a lot of negotiation with the owners, I later pitched the idea to the City Council of what could be an area of renaissance for the East Spring Street corridor led by the city re-utilizing some of the space for a new Police Department and Municipal Court.
“In 2017, the City purchased the shopping center property for $1.5 million which includes three main buildings on 8.839 acres; the old Food Lion consisting of approximately 30,000 square feet, an old department store consisting of approximately 15,000 square feet, and another larger section of old store frontage totaling approximately 45,000 square feet,” he continued. “Then in early 2019, the City Council, via a newly-formed Urban Redevelopment Authority, issued $3.6 million in bonds to rehabilitate the exterior and build out the interior of the old Food Lion located in the complex.”
The renovated building can easily house a larger Police Department and Municipal Court, according to Propes. The extensive rehab includes installation of all new electrical, plumbing and mechanical systems, he said.
“Perhaps the biggest challenge has been to stay within the January 2019 budget of $3.6 million for the main construction of the facility given that construction prices rose dramatically by the time the city finished design, engineering and construction bids,” Propes said.
The city manager touted the efforts of staff, Bailey and Central Services Manager Chad Gravette for keeping the project on track and on budget.
“Our timeline was originally 9 months for construction but will be closer to 14 months primarily due to COVID labor issues and supply chain delays,” he said.
Propes said the city still has to work on signage and other minor exterior features for the new complex.
“As for the remaining buildings and property, we are beginning to master plan the site for additional exterior rehabilitation of the buildings, parking lot improvements, outparcel concept designs and other future enhancements,” he said.
Propes said Mayor John Howard and the City Council intend for this project to help revitalize the East Spring Street corridor and benefit Monroe residents and businesses.
The city manager said the current Police Department and Municipal Court in downtown Monroe on South Broad Street sits in an area of “prime real estate.”
“The plan now is for the city to transfer the property, once vacated, to the Downtown Development Authority,” he said. “The DDA will then likely solicit requests for proposals in order to find the right fit for downtown by judging what would be the best use or retrofit of the building in addition to the monetary offer.”
Sale proceeds would be allocated to support the current Police Department and be used by the DDA for future projects, Propes said.
“This will also free up a several additional parking spaces behind the current Police Department at the Wayne Street Public Parking Lot further enhancing ease of visitation for shopping and dining in downtown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.