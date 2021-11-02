The Monroe City Council discussed a draft resolution Tuesday to allow the Valdosta Housing Authority to finance the rehabilitation of a local apartment complex here in Monroe. The southern Georgia city’s authority wants to issue $11 million in bonds to be used as tax exempt interim financing to renovate Country Grove Apartments on Plaza Trace.
The complex, which was built in the 1980s, is considered a low income tax credit housing program property. The Tax Reform Act of 1986 created the program.
This housing program gives state and local allocating agencies roughly $8 billion in annual budget authority to issue tax credits for the acquisition, rehabilitation or new construction of rental housing targeted to lower-income households, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Policy Development and Research.
“Housing authorities have fairly broad powers to operate in other jurisdictions with local approvals,” Monroe City Manager Logan Propes said. “It appears to be a worthy project; rehabilitation of an existing older apartment complex with exterior and interior upgrades which would even include updated appliances and energy efficiency upgrades. Legal counsel for the Valdosta Housing Authority noted that this is just interim financing for the project and that private funding will go in place later on for the project.”
Propes said the proposed rehabilitation project is one of several in the state. He said the Monroe Housing Authority does not have plans to take over the property. The city council’s agenda lists the borrower as New Country Grove LLC in the draft resolution.
“The bottom line is an old apartment complex gets a needed upgrade, allows for continued low income housing, and the city has no cost to facilitate,” the city manager said.
The city’s draft resolution also clarifies that the Monroe Housing Authority will not be financially responsible for the bonds and is giving consent to the Valdosta Housing Authority to specifically finance this project only. The City Council agenda memo states that none of the apartment complex tenants would be displaced, per the Valdosta Housing Authority’s bond counsel.
Council members also held a second reading of an ordinance to amend and restate the benefits for public safety service. If approved, this would change vesting requirements and prior service credit buy-back.
City staff recommended that the City Council adopt the amended ordinance to allow police and firefighters the opportunity to earn retirement benefits within 20 years of service and eligibility at age 50.
The Nov. 2 meeting agenda states the new benefit, if approved, would take effect for all public safety personnel on Jan. 1, 2022, but would not “have a financial impact of the cost or valuation until 2023. At that time the increase in cost to the city, since this is an employer paid benefit, will be an estimated $103,170 annually.”
The City Council was also scheduled to hold a public hearing Tuesday to consider an appeal for the denial of a Certificate of Appropriateness demolition request for 1238 S. Madison Ave.
