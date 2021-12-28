WATKINSVILLE, Ga. — A 20-year-old was in jail Tuesday morning, accused of killing his mother and stepfather.
Oconee County sheriff’s deputies arrived to a home on Bouldercrest Circle shortly after 12:20 a.m. Tuesday and found two adults dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victims were identified as Ashley Schutza and her husband, Benjamin Smith.
Schutza’s son, Peyton Valor Moyer, allegedly fled the home he shared with them in one victim’s vehicle. Athens-Clarke County police spotted it and arrested Moyer after a short chase.
Moyer is charged with two counts of murder and first-degree cruelty to children. Officials said two children were found inside the home, unharmed.
Moyer was being held inside the Oconee County Jail on Tuesday morning without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.