Rachel Elliot Norman, a multi-time runner in the Peachtree Road Race, expanded her role for this summer’s event.
Norman was selected to perform the National Anthem prior to the 2022 race, allowing her to combine her love of running and singing.
“I really look forward to any opportunity I can sing,” she said. “I’m a pharmacist now, so I don’t get to sing as much as I used to.”
The opportunity presented itself after 11 Alive TV hosted a contest for the spot.
“Hundreds of people send in to 11 Alive, and they narrow it down to four contestants who will be up for public vote,” Norman said. “And I’m so appreciative for everyone who voted.”
While the past couple of years of the event were strained due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s was backin full swing for July 4. Expected numbers were back up to the usual amount of about 60,000 runners.
“I was nervous because I had to perform and then jump in the heat to run with everybody,” she said. “Also, I had to start super early in the day. I needed to be warmed-up by 4:40 in the morning.”
This event made up her largest audience to sing before to date. After performing at various other sporting events all around the southeast, her most impressive feat would be the one right outside her backdoor.
“I really enjoy the event because I grew up here—they even introduced me as a native. And it was just really fun, there was a lot of energy.”
Rachel’s mom, Nancy Elliot, was a teacher at Loganville Elementary School from 1995-2016.
