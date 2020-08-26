Knox Bell is shown in photo from the Walton Tribune's 1968 Walton County Sesquicentennial Edition, in an article about the Monroe Coca-Cola Bo…
MADISON, Ga. — Former Monroe Mayor Knox Bell died Monday morning, city officials said.
He was 85.
Bell and his wife, Jane, had moved to Madison in recent years to be near family.
Bell served for 12 years as the city’s mayor, but retired as the director of planning and code enforcement officer. He had a keen eye for details.
He joined the city government in 1978. In addition to serving as mayor, Bell was a member of the Water, Light and Gas Commission.
The mayor served two-year terms when Bell held the office. He was the mayor for four terms before losing to Ralph B. Taylor Jr. in 1985. But Bell won a rematch in 1987 and was reelected in 1989. Harry Knight defeated Bell in December 1991.
Bell was inducted into the Georgia Municipal Association Hall of Fame in 2010, for his career of service to his city. A Walton Tribune story at the time noted that Bell’s conservative management of the city resulted in a 24% decrease in the millage rate. Monroe improved its curbside sanitation operation, upgraded the Fire Department — leading to a reduction in insurance rates for homeowners — and began the Historic Preservation Commission and Downtown Development Authority.
“While many communities struggled to keep the spigots flowing during recent droughts, his city had an abundant supply of water thanks to the vision he and others had to construct and later expand a large reservoir,” GMA Executive Director Jim Higdon said in 2010.
Bell just deflected credit to his colleagues and fellow citizens.
“I’ve always said people owe a debt of service to the place they live in and raise their children,” he said.
M. Knox Bell was born to John Robinson Bell and the former Clara Knox of Social Circle. His grandfather Raymond Potter Bell started the Monroe Coca-Cola Bottling Co.
His other grandparents were Emma G. Robinson, Social Circle educator Mell A. Knox and Gertrude Funk Knox.
Bell was a graduate of Monroe High School and a 1958 graduate of Georgia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.
He played football for the Purple Hurricanes and his broken leg in a preseason practice in 1952 was front-page news in The Tribune. He was class president; Most Representative Senior, along with Cemele Miller; and Most Likely to Succeed with Eleanor McDonald.
Bell worked for a construction company for 10 years out of college, then returned to Walton County to work with the family business, the Monroe Coca-Cola Bottling Co. He was president and general manager there from 1968 until selling it to an Athens bottler in 1983.
He was the Walton County Chamber of Commerce president in 1975.
He served on the board of the Athens Area Technical Institute, now Athens Technical College, in the mid-1980s. Bell was a member of the board’s Institutional Planning and Development Subcommittee.
“Knox chose to serve Monroe,” Mayor John Howard said. “Not only did he serve as mayor, he also served as director of planning and code for many years.
“Knox loved Monroe. He loved the people of Monroe! He served in order to look out for our future.
“He was the original political figure/city employee who actually chose to serve the people of Monroe rather than working as an employee for their tax dollars.
His decisions were not short-sighted or always most politically expedient. They were based on the long-term success of the town he loved.
“He will be greatly missed. When on your knees tonight, please keep Jane and his family in your prayers, and please give thanks for his service.”
Howard said the flag at City Hall was lowered to half-staff in Bell’s memory.
