MONROE, Ga. — No one was hurt Sunday morning when fire broke out in an apartment building.
The Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue responded just before 5 a.m. to the 500 block of Pine Park Street.
Monroe fire Chief Andrew Dykes said there was “significant damage” in the apartment where the fire started, but no occupants or firefighters were hurt.
Two adult residents were displaced and they’re getting help from the American Red Cross.
Dykes said such fires are a real risk for homeowners and residents.
“Fires during the nighttime hours pose a significant risk to occupants due to the amount of time a fire can grow while occupants are asleep,” he said.
“This is a good reminder to make sure that you have working smoke alarms and to test them monthly.”
A fire in the same complex claimed the life of 62-year-old Vanessa Sheppard on Aug. 6, 2016. At the time, state investigators cited the improper use of smoking materials around home oxygen equipment.
