President Donald Trump had harsh words for Gov. Brian Kemp’s plans to restart Georgia’s economy.
“I told the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities, which are in violation of the Phase 1 guidelines for the incredible people of Georgia,” Trump said in his briefing on COVID-19 Wednesday night.
“But at the same time, he must do what he thinks is right. I want him to do what he thinks is right, but I disagree with him on what he’s doing, but I want to let the governors do — now, if I see something totally egregious, totally out of line, I’ll do (something).
“But I think spas and beauty salons and tattoo parlors and barbershops in Phase 1, we’re going to have Phase 2 very soon. It’s just too soon. I think it’s too soon.”
Kemp said Monday he would clear salons, beauty shops, barbershops, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors to reopen on Friday.
Restaurants may resume in-house dining April 27.
Strict guidelines may be imposed to ensure sanitary conditions and social distancing, where possible.
After Trump’s White House briefing, Kemp took to social media to confirm he’d spoken with the president and to praise him despite the criticism.
“Our next, measured step is driven by data and guided by state public health officials,” Kemp said. “We will continue with this approach to protect the lives — and livelihoods — of all Georgians.”
Georgia had 21,102 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. Wednesday. There had been 846 deaths.
In Walton County, 73 people have been diagnosed with three deaths — none reported by the state since April 14.
Kemp may well not be governor if not for Trump. As secretary of state, finished second in a crowded GOP primary for governor in 2018, but a Trump endorsement via tweet allowed Kemp to surge past the presumed frontrunner, then-Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle.
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Georgia in the final weeks before the 2018 election, pushing Kemp past Democrat Stacey Abrams.