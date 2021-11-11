MONROE, Ga. — The Walton County Board of Commissioners has called a special meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday to consider supplemental bond resolutions relating to the construction of a new jail and to work at the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir.
The Walton Industrial Building Authority also has a called meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday. The agenda calls for approval of the transfer of six fire station properties — Guthrie Road, Highway 81, two on Bold Springs Road, HD Atha Road and Mount Vernon Road Northwest — to the county, and for consideration of the bond resolution on the jail project.
The Walton County Water and Sewerage Authority will have its own called meeting at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to consider supplemental bond resolutions on series 2021 and 2026 bonds.
All meetings are at the Historic Courthouse in downtown Monroe and open to the public.
