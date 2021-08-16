MONROE, Ga. — A strong thunderstorm was expected to affect parts of Walton County on Monday afternoon.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, the storm was over Rutledge, or 8 miles west of Madison, and moving northwest at 20 mph.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued a special weather statement for northwestern Morgan, central Walton and northeastern Newton counties, through 3:30 p.m.
The weather service said 40 mph winds and heavy rain were expected.
Locations in the path of the storm include Monroe, Madison, Social Circle, Walnut Grove, Rutledge, Newborn, Good Hope, Jersey and the Hard Labor Creek State Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.