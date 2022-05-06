The Walton County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to fund the construction of a new fire station in Good Hope.
A new station will cost $3 million with another $469,000 for a new fire truck.
The station, truck and other equipment were destroyed during a recent fire at the location caused by a battery charger.
Chairman David Thompson said it will take approximately 18 months for a new fire truck to be delivered.
“We are moving forward on this,” the chairman said.
A temporary fire station will be used until construction of the new one is complete.
“This is very much needed and has to happen,” said commissioner Lee Bradford.
The new station will be constructed at the same location as the one which caught fire.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the BOC discussed the proposed 2023 budget.
Thompson said the millage rate will remain the same. A proposal of $66.7 million will be in the general fund for the new fiscal year.
That amount is an increase of roughly 10 percent from the previous year.
“The majority of the changes in the digest are from new growth,” Thompson said. “Cost for public safety is up and the cost for public works is up.”
The previously approved pay raises for county employees are figured into the FY23 budget.
Commissioner Mark Banks said he wanted to stress that it is required by law that tax reassessments be done each year and that the BOC does not make a person’s property tax bill increase.
Banks said he had received a couple of phone calls from citizens about the reassessments.
“Anyone with eyes can see how property values are increasing,” Thompson said.
A public hearing on the proposed budget is set for Tuesday, May 17, at 5 p.m.
OTHER BUSINESS
The BOC also recognized the Social Circle High School boys basketball team on its historic 2021-22 season.
The Redskins, coached by Taylor Jackson, won a region title and were undefeated until the state semifinals.
