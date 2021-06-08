Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins said Tuesday he’s making another run for Congress.
Collins ran for the 10th District seat in 2014, making the GOP runoff but falling short against the Rev. Jody Hice, who went on to win the general election. But Hice isn’t seeking reelection next year, instead, running for secretary of state.
“I’m running for Congress because the radical left is out of control,” Collins said in a statement Tuesday morning.
“The liberals in Washington, D.C., won’t stop until someone stands up to them, and for hard-working Georgians. I’m pro-(former President Donald) Trump, pro-life and will protect our Second Amendment rights.”
Collins is a son of the late U.S. Rep. Mac Collins, who served in Congress from 1993-2005.
Mike Collins started his first business at age 25 and now is the owner of Collins Trucking.
He has a degree from Georgia State University. He and his wife, Leigh Ann, have three children and three grandchildren.
In announcing his campaign, Collins touted the endorsement of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who called Collins “a conservative outsider who will always put America first.”
Hice got 67% of the Walton County vote against Collins in the 2014 runoff and 54% overall.
Also in the GOP field are state Rep. Timothy Barr, former U.S. Rep. Paul Broun, former state Revenue Commissioner David Curry, Monroe businessman Marc McMain and Matt Richards.
