Abortion ban

Georgia's six-week abortion ban cannot be enforced following a ruling by a Fulton County Superior Court judge.

ATLANTA – A Fulton County Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday, Nov. 15, that the state cannot enforce a 2019 Georgia law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.  

Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling found key provisions of the abortion ban were void “ab initio,” or from the start, because they violate the U.S. Constitution - as it stood when the legislature passed and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the law in 2019.

