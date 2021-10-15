MONROE, Ga. — Closing arguments took place Friday afternoon in the trial of a Monroe man accused of murder.
Kenslo Damonse Hester, 36, is accused of killing 20-year-old Lewis Palmer Jones Outlaw Jr. on Aug. 21, 2017, near a home on Wheel House Lane in Monroe.
The trial had begun in September in Walton County Superior Court, but Judge Jeff Foster suspended it due to illnesses among several people involved. It resumed Tuesday.
Hester’s mother, Jacqueline Womble, said she went into closing arguments nervous but said she was pleased with the job done by prosecutors.
“This is the last thing I will be able to do for my son, so reality is really setting in that he is gone forever,” she said Thursday night.
Police had been called to the neighborhood late on the night Outlaw died in a call of a someone shooting firearms. But while first responders were en route, police got another report of someone unconscious on the scene.
The first officers on site gave CPR until firefighters and paramedics arrived, but Outlaw died from his injuries.
Hester is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He’s been held in the Walton County Jail.
